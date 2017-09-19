Music is inborn for me –Niyola

Eniola Akinbo better known by music lovers as Niyola is one female act in the entertainment industry in Nigeria who has proved her consistency in the game as a musician. The sultry singer, who is the first lady of Empire Mate Entertainment (EME),in this chat with MUTIAT ALLI, opens up on her world of music, growing up amongst others

When then should we be expecting an album from you?

All I can say is that all hands are on deck, although the album is ready, little corrections still needs to be done and as such we are working towards releasing the album before the end of the year.

Any working title?

I won’t be revealing that now no matter the pressure, just wait for it and see the finish result.

Any collaborations?

Yes, there are going to be collaboration, but you will find out everything when the album is out

What has kept you going in the music world?

Whether in the music world or the real world, one needs strength as a human being and as a female to survive. My principles which are deeply rooted in my upbringing and also my faith in God keeps me going.

As a graduate of English language, one would have thought that you will end up being a teacher or a journalist. Why music?

I know of people who studied English language and work in banks. I’m sure you do too. This is Nigeria. Anyway, to answer your question, music is my first love. Everything else is acquired but music is inborn. When did you actually discover your music talent? My dad helped me discover I could sing at nine by making me write songs and taking me to concerts and eventually making me to sing at a church conference.

What was growing up like for you?

I come from a large family, so growing up was an experience. I always had several people in my house and it was really interesting, experiencing and dealing with different personalities.

These days we see musicians delve into acting. Do you have any plans to do so too?

I have actually read a few scripts and been offered a few parts. I have also made some appearances in some small productions. Acting is something that interests me a lot. But, like in everything I do, the story has to intrigue me. The script must challenge me.

What is that one thing we don’t know about you?

If I tell you now, it would no longer be private. I’m a very private person, so chances are those things that are not known about me will never be known about me.

If you are given the opportunity to change one thing in the entertainment industry, what would that be and why?

It would be the stereotype because it stunts the growth of real talent especially for the younger ones. It makes it almost impossible to evolve as an artiste.