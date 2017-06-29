I Don’t Know If My Boyfriend Will Eventually Marry Me – Doris Simeon Speaks Out

Svelte Nollywood actress Doris Simeon has said that she has always beguile loads of men who make sexual advances at her from her teen years even till date as a thespian.

The 37-year old screen sweetheart revealed this in an interview with the influential newspaper, This Day.

“Men make sexual advances at me, but it is not by force. It is normal for men to lust after women; whether you are in the movie industry or not. Any attractive woman will have a lot of male admirers. If you know you have this talent and God has said it is your time, you don’t need to jump into bed with everyone who asks you,” said Doris.

According to the enchanting mother of one, she has always attracted loads of male admirers since her teenage when she walked, most times, from the Ojota neighbourhood of Lagos where she was born to school at neighbouring Maryland.

The attraction became stronger when she entered into acting but she has learnt to make light of male compliment; even if it is on the job.

“I see it as normal when men make overtures at me. If you are a woman and men are not chasing after you, then you need to go for spiritual cleansing; something must be wrong somewhere. It is a normal thing that would happen to a normal girl who walks on the street, whether you are an actor or not; men will approach and woo you; it is left to you to say, ‘yes or no.’ I know I am talented and the evidence is that people call me for jobs. It is not by a producer saying I should come sleep with him…Nobody can take your talent and self-confidence, people will definitely contact you for jobs,” she told the newspaper.

AMAA award winning Doris, whose marriage to film director, Daniel Ademiokan ended unceremoniously couple of years back, also revealed that she has find love again but not too sure whether it will lead again to the altar.

“Marriage is over-rated. Let me just say for now that I am in love with a man. I do not know what will happen next. There are so many ‘arrangee’ marriages in Nigeria now. At my age, I have to understand what I am getting into, otherwise people will say I am stupid. Marriage? Not so fast,” she stated non-commitantly.

As 2017 enters its half way, Doris said she has completed works on four movie projects that are ready to go to the cinema if all her calculations fall into place.

“I am working on the premiere for the two that are in English. The other two are in Yoruba and they are with the marketer who sponsored it. He will decide what to do with them. I have finished my work. The movies are titled, ‘Aseju’ and ‘Lori Ere’,” she revealed.

She added that one of the movies is titled, ‘True Betrayal’, the other goes by the title, ‘Alone in the Dark’, which she co-wrote with Biola Adebayo.

To Doris, she thinks ‘True Betrayal’ is the most expensive work she has produced yet, while all efforts are gearing for the return of her rested television talk show, Faaji Extra.