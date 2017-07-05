You can never compare Asia ladies to African women…..Sunkanmi Ogunade

Being on top of his game is his trademark and watch-word, Sunkanmi Ogunade has withered the storm from being a run-way model to actor and most recent, a publisher.

The Olabisi Onabanjo University graduate and indigene of Ijebu Ode in Ogun State has featured in so many soaps and run-ways, his love for photography endeared him to have a passion in journalism.

From Nigeria to Malaysia, Sunkanmi is one of the Nigerians attaining landmark achievement out of the shores of the country with his recently debut magazine in Malaysia. In this email chat with MUTIAT ALLI, the born actor cum model led us into his world and other sundry issues.

You started as a model then an actor, how do you juggle both together?

If you look at both properly, you will know they are related. The only problem I face is I get direct jobs sometimes when I am on location and when this happens; it’s always difficult to move and decide. All this was back in Nigeria but here in Asia, it is way easier to move around. You can get a train and meet up with whatever appointments you have. It’s way easier and fun to do here.

Which do you prefer, been an actor or model?

I can’t really decide because I have genuine love for both. So it’s hard to select but ordinarily, modelling is less time consuming compared to acting.

Is there any difference between the nitty-gritty of models here in Nigeria and Malaysia?

Modelling is the same all over the world, but available options and the way we are been treated is what differs. Here, they treat you like a baby; you are cared for like anything you want to call it. They respect your hustle and pay you well. It’s a different ball game in Nigeria. Even when you get extra roles, you still get good cash and benefits. It’s the same casting protocol, same routines but with more comfortable platforms, and as a black model, getting jobs is seasonal but when they come, it’s joy all over joy. But I prefer it here to Nigeria.

Have you had any racism experience?

Yes, I have had, but it’s bearable, you can look past it and move on with life. If you come In contact with the international Asians, you will fall in love with time. So, due to this, anytime you meet a racist, you just ignore and continue living.

Have you dropped your career on photography too?

Apart from schooling, modelling and acting, I do professional photography. Photography for me is passion and I derive maximum joy doing it. I work in some clubs here as a photographer. I do commercial photography, events photography, portraiture and abstract photography. I give meanings to weird things with my camera. It’s so much fun playing with Photoshop and some other software.



Recently you launched your magazine line in Malaysia, what is all about?

Yes, I recently started my own magazine line here in Malaysia. It’s called Zoom magazine, it’s a lifestyle and personality profile magazine. It also includes hot gossip about both widely known Asians and Africans amidst us here. I have been in the print medium line as far back I can remember. I was with Compass news paper for a while and currently still with Acada Magazine. I just felt the time was right for me to commence my own thing here.



How do you cope with the Asian girls?

Asians? They are just normal. You can ever compare them to African girls. African girls are blessed and professionally endowed. How on earth will you see a well spiced up African girl and go after Chinese? For me, it’s African any day.

Are you saying Asians don’t have good shape?

No, I am not saying they don’t have good shapes; some of them are as shaped as our African girls, most especially the Indians, Malays and Singaporeans. Singapore girls leave you wondering. Like they have been injected with the African big bum thingy.

What was growing up like for you?

Growing up for me was fun; I majorly grew up amidst my parents and siblings. It was more of a family thing. Everything I know today was as a result of my Family and my immediate environment. My parents were my Best friends and till date, we still have a good relationship.

How is Asia for you generally?

Well, it’s a lovely place and easy to live. If you mind your own business and do what you have to do, you will not encounter problems but if you are the type that loves trouble, this is the place for that, you will enjoy the trouble to the zenith and in the end, its welcome to Lagos Nigeria. The food, environment and infrastructure is really good. The weather is crazy. It’s as hot as Nigeria if not more but the only difference here is that, there is Air condition everywhere you go, so you hardly feel it. There is racism and you just have to suck it up and manage it. Some of them and loving while some are not. It’s like that everywhere in the world though. Asia is a nice place.