Beautiful Photos From Daniel K Daniel’s Traditional Marriage

Nollywood actor and Meme creator, Daniel K Daniel dropped his Bachelor badge when proposed to his long time girlfriend on his 31st birthday

The actor who turned 31 on May 22 decided to celebrate by popping the big question.

Popular Nollywood actor Daniel K Daniel married his fiancée, Beauty blogger Teena traditionally in Nnewi, Anambra state today and we’re so happy for them.

The actor proposed to his beau on his birthday in May this year.

Fellow actor Ken Erics Ugo among other top actors in the industry was in attendance. He shared this photo on his Instagram.