Bavent Street live presents the Burna boy show

Burna Boy is set to bring down the roof and raise the standard and quality of shows this December with #TheBurnaBoyShow

The Live Concert, powered by Bavent Street Live, will see the highly talented Afro Fusion King Burna Boy thrill the audience with his exceptional array of songs and onstage presence.







With plans to cap the year off with an eclectic never seen before type of Live Concert this December in Lagos, Nigeria, Burna Boy coming off his monumental U.K homecoming concert last year October, which sold out the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith in London and opened him up to a much-deserved international recognition and accolades, also followed up this year with the first leg of his “OUTSIDE” U.S Tour which sold out tickets at the Playstation Center in Times Square and saw him bring out Swizz Beatz & Jidenna for performances.

Burna Boy’s versatility, stage presence and prowess will be witnessed in full display, also with a lot of surprise performances from around the world all lined up for #TheBurnaBoyShow! The event is expected to hold at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel come December 17, 2017.

Mutiat Alli