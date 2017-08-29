Another Nollywood Actor Is Dead!

Nollywood actor Obi Madubogwu is dead. He was famous for his lead role in Battle of Musanga

According to reports the Nollywood actor who has been battling diabetes and acute diabetic foot ulcers for many years died on Monday afternoon.

Obi became famous for his lead role in Battle of Musanga.

Following his illness, he was hospitalized for a long time and his fans began raising funds to help pay his bills.

Some months ago, he thanked everyone who had contributed financially and spiritually to his treatment while announcing plans were being made to fly him to the United States for the final stage of his treatment.

May his soul rest in peace.