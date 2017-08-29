Aniocha-Oshimili Daughters Of Southern California Raises Funds For Orphanage

To bring succour to the less privilege in the society, a socio-cultural association, Aniocha-Oshimili Daughters of Southern California recently organised a cultural event in Los Angeles to raise funds for orphanage home and other community projects in Aniocha-Oshimili area of Delta State.

The event started with an opening prayer by Pastor George Chukwudobe, and then followed by the rendition of National Anthem, thereafter presentation and breaking of kolanuts.

Speaking at the event, the founder and President of the group, Lady Florence Onyeisi Nwambuonwor-Ford, disclosed that the money realised from the event will be used to support and upgrade selected orphanage homes in Asaba and environs among other projects.

She said the association was established in 2014 as a progressive movement of women from Aniocha-Oshimili extraction residents in California, USA; with focus on the wellbeing of women and above all, to build good family values in line with Anioma culture and within the context of modern civilization for an ordered society.

The event which was chaired by Mr. Sam Uweh witnessed large turnout of eminent personalities as well as young adults both within and outside Anioma community in California, and they were thrilled with the scintillating Anioma dance style by the gorgeously dressed Aniocha-Oshimili Daughters and the youth, made up of male and females.

In his remark, the Odogwu of Akwukwu Igbo, Chief Emmanuel Onochie Monyei, commended the women for their steadfastness and dogged determination towards the development of society through their various efforts in family building and community projects. He said their actions and activities connotes bright future for Anioma, more so as they also inculcating the younger generation the habit of selfless service, communal living, sense of brotherhood among other Anioma values.

The association’s slogan “Onye Ayana Nwannee, Nwannee Amaka” which means “Never Leave Your Sister or Brother Behind, Sisterly/Brotherly Love Is the Best” aptly described the camaraderieship exhibited by the women at the event, even as they join the male folks in their service mandate to build the right family values and community development.

Just as boundless joy fills the heart of anyone who looks back and sees seemingly little seed planted years back, blossomed into a formidable tree and now serves as an integral part of the socio-cultural lives of the people; Mrs. Nwambuonwor-Ford eulogized Late Mrs. Ray Nwomonoh whose persistence and encouragement led to the formation of the association. Accordingly, a minute silence was observed in honour of her memory and many others departed.

Mrs. Jo. Monyei, the Ogo Odogwu Monyei and Mrs. Agatha Iloka presented award plagues to some members of the executives and other personalities for their commitment and support towards the progress of the association.

In a vote of thanks, Mrs. Augusta Awanyai, the Vice President of the association, congratulated members of the group for their cooperation leading to a successful outing, the awardees. She also thanked all guests present for their enormous support, particularly for the donations so generously giving towards the actualization of the orphanage home among other projects.

Other dignitaries at the event included, Diokpa and Mrs. Nwaeziekwu, Mr. Larry Osakwe, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Okenyi, Mr. Gladwin Osakwe, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Obi, Mrs. George Chukwudobe, Mr. Godfrey C. Osakwe, Queen Anieze Smith and Mr. Victor Ochei- the event host among others.