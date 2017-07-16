Alter Ego premiere: Omotola, Rita Dominic in glamour showdown

Nollywood superstars, Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde,and Rita Dominic strutted their style stuff penultimate Friday, to the admiration of many, at the Intercontinental Hotel when the much talked about movie, Alter Ego featuring Omotola was premiere.

The two leading ladies of Nollywood were looking so captivating that the social media resorted to mischief by pitching against each other, asking people to choose who wins the glamour battle.

*Omotola Other stars in attendance include Stephanie Linus, Wale Ojo, Swanky Jerry, BBNaija Bassey, Nkiru Anumudu, Biola Alabi, Gifty, Moses Ewang and wife, Kemen, Kunle Remi, Chinney Love Eze, Humblesmith, Ufuoma Mcdermoth, Uzor, Debola Lagos, Mo Abudu, BBNaija Tboss, and others.

The movie which addresses Post Traumatic Stress Disorder ‘PTSD’ and effect of sexual abuse on children and adult will make it cinema debut on the 21st July.

It is the story of successful law attorney, the beautiful Ada Igwe (Omotola Jalade Ekeinde), who has focused a substantial part of her law practice on seeing all sex offenders in the city, especially child molesters, go to jail.

Her penchant for punishment against sex offenders even goes beyond the four walls of the courtroom. Whenever she cannot get the judges to imprison an offender, she finds other ways to punish him.

She is a passionate law enforcement agent but that is just one side of her.

The other Ada happens to be an extremely sexually active person who neither time nor place can stop her urges when they come to her.