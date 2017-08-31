AFRIMA to participate at 2017 Moshito Music Conference in South Africa

THE All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, is set to feature at the 2017 Moshito Music Conference and Exhibition to be held from September 6 to September 9 at the Main Auditorium, New Music Factory, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Representing AFRIMA at the 14th edition of the music conference and exhibition aimed at connecting business and music to promote culture and economic growth is Associate Producer, AFRIMA, Ms. Adenrele Niyi. She will be speaking during the plenary session under the theme, “Scooping that Award: The Art of Hustle” curated to bring music executives, producers and musicians to engage the public on the factors that differentiate the winners from the rest.

In an official statement, Chairperson of Moshito Music Conference and Exhibition, Dr. Sipho Sithole, explained that the first-rate South African music event brings together music industry executives, musicians, festival promoters, booking agents, music managers and exhibitors from over 16 international markets to collaborate and have a conversation on the structure and systems in the music industry in Africa.

Niyi is expected to share insights with the panel and participants on her experience and expertise gleaned from years of project managing and producing the continent’s biggest awards event. Over 70 other panelists would also help navigate the discourses in its breakaway sessions, plenaries and workshops.

Speaking about the scheduled participation of AFRIMA at the conference, Ms. Niyi said the awards event was excited to be part of Moshito 2017.

“We can’t be more hyped about the opportunity for knowledge sharing and networking as presented on the conference platform. But more importantly, the internal revolution conversations like these stir as aftermath for Africa’s music and culture landscape are the real gains. Simply put, in AFRIMA we subscribe to an open flow of dialogue among every stakeholder: the creators, the market, the policy makers and trend determinants”. The conference is aimed at connecting business and music to promote culture and economic growth.

Moshito 2017 will open with a gala night and concert, which will be followed by two days of conferencing and exhibition. There will also be the ‘Rhythm of the Ancients Concert’ at the Soweto Theatre, and other music showcases throughout the conference with musical performances headlined by faces of Moshito 2017 –percussionist Dizu Plaatjees, an AFRIMA 2016 Nominee and house music singer, Candy Mokwena. Both music stars bring to the fore a blend of folklore and African culture into their music.

Meanwhile, AFRIMA 2017, in partnership with the African Union Commission will be staged in Nigeria between November 9 and November 12. The awards is scheduled to present to the continent a world class programme of events such as the Africa Music Business Roundtable (November 10), which brings together big music brands, music producers and intellectual property persons to start profitable conversations on the needed networks and infrastructure for an expanding youth-based industry.

Other events are the AFRIMA Music Village (November 10), an evening of a non-stop open music festival of live performances from the African stars and nominees, with an expected audience of 40,000 people and the Main Awards Ceremony (November 12), a star-studded and world-class event with live performances and television broadcast to 84 countries on 109 television stations around the world.

