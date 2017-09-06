African children talent discovery set for final showdown

…..as contestants battle for the ultimate prize

Organisers of the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF) ‘Unleash Your Talent’ competition has revealed that all is now set towards the grand finale of the competition billed to hold Friday Sept 8, 2017 in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The initiative which was created as a platform to discover talents in acting, dancing and singing will see all the contestants selected from the 9 states of auditioning battle for the ultimate prize of a Million naira contract, international exposure and reward-able cash prize amount amongst others.

In an exclusive chat with Daily Times, the President of the Foundation, Engr. Noah Dallaji disclosed that the show is aimed at giving hope to young Nigerians and further enlightening them to join hands in building the nation at large.

He added that while the foundation scouts for talents and help in developing same, it believes that harnessing human resources could help improve all aspects of tourism.

It is pertinent to note that the winners would join the foundation on a trip to New York for the forthcoming United Nations (UN) summit later this month.

Some of the celebrities expected at the event includes Ejike Asiegbu, Ramsey Noah, Faze, Azadus, Yemi Blaq, Idris Abdul-Kareem to mention but few.