Is actress’ marriage hitting the rocks?

Is everything okay in actress Uche Jombo-Rodriguez‘s marriage.

This concern arises over her recent social media activities and comments. The popular actress recently removed her husband’s surname Rodriguez from her Instagram profile.

Uche Jombo got married to Kenny Rodriguez in 2012 in the United States of America. Several blogs have published unverified reports that Mr. Rodriguez is an extra-marital affair. Uche Jombo has gone ahead to debunk this claim.

Kenney Rodriguez and Uche Jombo.play

Kenney Rodriguez and Uche Jombo (Olisa.tv)

The speculation of Mrs. Rodriguez’s marriage likely stems from her recent announcement. On June 20, 2017 she wrote “Been on it for a while through my posts but officially taking my family off social media from today..please respect that! Thanks for understanding stop with the evil insinuations” on her Instagram page.

For now, all is good between Uche Jombo and her hubby. There is no noticeable drama in her marriage as of now.

This year has seen two Nollywood actresses’ marriages hit the rocks. Both Tonto Dikeh and Mercy Aigbe have seen both their marriages unravel publicly in an ugly manner.

Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe lead walk against domestic violenceplay

Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe lead walk against domestic violence (Instagram)

The pair, who are alleged subjects of domestic abuse by their partners recently joined the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Olori Wuraola Adewusi, in a campaign against domestic violence.