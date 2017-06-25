Actress Funke ‘Jenifa’ Akindele and hubby JJC Skillz are expecting twins?

Actress Funke Akindele is expecting a set of twins!!

The actress’s rapper hubby, JJC Skillz, shared the good news on Instagram; he Wrote

“Amen amen amen. God I receive your wonderful news in praise. To God be the glory you will be called a mother by your beautiful miraculous twins @funkejenifaakindele my queen and wonderful mother of my children to be.

Also on the Halleluyah Challenge last night, the ‘Jennifa Diary’ star specifically thanked God for safe delivery as well as for conception. Congrats to them!