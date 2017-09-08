Actress Ayobami Badejoko to unveil live music band

Talented Nollywood actress, Ayobami Badejoko has not just distinguish herself as an actress but as an eclectic creative personality and astute entrepreneur. The well-known superstar is set to unveil ‘Oyita Classic Band”- a group of creative music enthusiasts.

The unveil is expected to hold come October 8, 2017 at the CGI events center, Ikeja.

In a chat with Life & Times, Ayobami who is better referred to as Oyita has revealed that her love for good music is unflinching and as such, her best to yet to be seen and heard when it comes to release of quality music with good message.

The Lagos born entertainer began her sojourn as a musician. In the early days of her music career, she released several tracks, among which are Ijo Oyita, Selling Point, Shayo Love, and Money among others.