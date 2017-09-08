ACTDF’s ‘Unleash Your Talent 2017’ grand finale hold today

All road leads today to the grand finale of the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF) ‘Unleash Your Talent 2017’, billed to at the Hub Event Centre, Odili Road old Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The contest will see 27 finalist cutting across the three categories that includes music, acting and singing slug it out to emerge winner of the coveted prize of N1million naira worth of contract and cash prizes.

According to the President of ACTDF, Engr. Noah Dallaji, the talent initiative is passion-driven and focused on reducing the level of poverty and unemployment in the country.

According to him, the programme is aimed at developing and discovering talents while integrating the participants into the mainstream of society for nation building. “Our primary objective is to showcase the talents of young people who are full of sadness because of their hopelessness but here is hope coming their way,” he observed.

Dallaji restated that ACTDF as an NGO has been doing a lot of humanitarian activities that have seen the less privileged being integrated into schools, taken care of through scholarship and other forms of developmental projects in communities where they need help.