7 things you should know about “Surutu” actress

Pulse Movies has put together seven things every fan should know about the talented actress.

Remi Oshodi Surutu (Instagram )

Born Remilekun Oshodi, the actress is a native of Ondo State.

In 2016, the actress ventured into the music business and opened a music studio in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Remi Oshodi Surutu and her brother during her studio launch (Instagram )

Oshodi kicked off her acting career in 1985 with the classic TV series, “Village Headmaster” and “Sparks.”

Oshodi shot into limelight with role in the indigenous movie “Surutu” as the titular character.

Remi Oshodi Surutu (Instagram)

Her first paycheck as an actress was 35 naira for her role in the movie “Sparks.” She earned 75 naira for her role in “Village Headmaster.”

The actress took a break from acting to work as a mortician. Before she returned to the Nigerian film industry, the actress worked for the popular funeral service company, Ebony Caskets.

Remi Oshodi Surutu and late daughter, Ayoplay

Remi Oshodi Surutu and late daughter, Ayo (Instagram)