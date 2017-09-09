5 Steps to keep your child in their room

Children are heavenly gifts and the evident result of love. This love should naturally be extended to these children. Children live in their own world and have a completely different perception to life compared to adults. Therefore, it is important to make them feel comfortable in that world that produce outstanding children. Sleep is essential and for children who have less to worry about, their comfort zone should be considered.

Their bed!

When it comes to decorating a child’s room, your approach should be much different from decorating an adult bedroom. For kids, their bedroom is where they play, rest, have personal time and maybe have friends over for games or sleep over, read, listen to music or just day-dream. So apply these few steps of providing comfort.

Know your child

This step is essential in every sense as a parent or guardian. Their hobbies, likes, dislikes even favorite movies should be part of your knowledge. Talk to your child, Find out what activities and fantasies he or she enjoys, what their favorite color is and what’s unique about their personality that a theme could portray. This will determine their bed and room elements and properties.

Make it Functional

You should make the room multi-functional. Since children use their room for many activities besides sleeping, it should have several different zones, such as a play area, reading area, and entertainment area. Some beds are designed with book shelves and compartments.

Warming Comfort

Soft and comfortable fabrics should be used and versatile. Patterns should be repeated in other items in the room, such as in pillows, bed sheet, lampshades, etc. A child’s room should include both task lighting for homework and reading, and soothing light for quieter times. A nightlight is also important.

Use wallpaper or paint to add color and texture

You can apply borders along the top edges of the walls, and clouds or stars on the ceiling. Make sure walls are washable, so if you are using paint, choose a semi-gloss or gloss finish. Kids love bright colors.

Child’s Choice

Allow your child to select the design theme be it angels, rainbows, unicorns, baseball, a bedroom for a princess or kings, underwater scenery, outer space, race cars, airplanes, trains, jungle motifs, wizards and dragons, and dinosaurs.

Decorating with your child offers a great opportunity to display your playful side, while doing some memorable family bonding. While doing this and the choosing, make sure you consider the safety of the child as well, usually, it is advised to avoid iron and wood with sharp edges. If you are installing a bunk bed, attach a step to the bunk and discourage jumping.

Furthermore, if you have babies, ensure safety measures are taken every step of the way. Your stairs in the home is expected to be baby-friendly and without sharp edges. A rugged step and floors in general is advisable. Remember that babies aged eight months and older like to copy what adults are doing. Your baby mostly wants to play with the items he sees you using. So paper and scissors, Mp3 players, tablets, phones, cookware, and tools all have enormous appeal.

Also remember their convenience. You may need a little box in the toilet for kids who aren’t tall enough to urinate directly in the water closet. This will reduce the messiness of the toilet seat. This water closet however, should be locked and kids will need the presence of an adult so as not to fall in with his/her butt.

Folarin Leonard