15. Club raises N50m fund, plans health, sports facilities

Lagos-based social club, ‘Association of Friends’ has concluded plans to commence the construction of a sports city in Lagos, as part of its social responsibility to uplift grass root sports development in the state.

The club has also made arrangements to carry out series of advocacies in the areas of health developments in the society.

President of the club, Alhaji Oluropo Owolabi, made the disclosure during the N50 million club development fund raising during the Association’s 2017 Presidential Night where new members were also inducted.

Speaking after his swearing in as new President, Alhaji Owolabi, who is also former Managing Director of Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SACHOL), said the new administration has commenced the infrastructural facelift of the club house with a view to enhancing the safety and comfort for users.

Owolabi further said that the foundation laying ceremony of the sports centre will soon take place and that, it will be named after Gaby Yar’Dua.

The sports centre, he said will include sections for table tennis, gymnasium, dart, snookers, draft, suana and massage to enhance the good health of its members.

Also speaking on plans to commemorate the association’s 40th anniversary in 2018, Owolabi said the ceremony will leave an indelible mark in the life of Lagosians as the committee of friends is putting in place projects that will positively add values to the less privilege.

“My Presidency is geared towards leaving behind memories that will stand the test of time in this association. We have concluded plans to carry out various projects in different segments of our society because we realised that government alone cannot carry the burdens of the citizens. Our association plans to help in our own little way. For example, for the sports centre; we will commence the construction very soon and also carry out advocacies in the areas of health.”

Declaring its readiness to hit the ground running and as part of its health advocacy, the club disclosed that it has mapped out plans to embark on visitation to schools in some selected areas within Lagos for the purpose of enlightening the pupils and the communities on health matters like HIV/AIDs, Diabetes, Hypertension, care for the eyes and ensuring good health for the aged.

Chairman of the occasion and former Governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel commended the developmental efforts of the club in Lagos state since its establishment 39 years ago.

Gbenga Daniel received an automatic membership of the club after he showed interest of joining the club, just as he reminded that his membership has been delayed, despite the fact that he has been a neighbour of the club house in Maryland area of Lagos for decades.

Some of the newly inducted members include: Ambassador Robert Adebiyi, Deputy Inspector General of Police Adeola Adeniji (Rtd), Aare Rotimi Isola and Mr. Lanre Olowu. Others are: Mr. Gbenga Ladipo, Mr. Temitope Liadi and Dr. Oluseyi Adefowope.