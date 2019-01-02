Entertainment industry needs an enforceable structure – White Lion

With the growing pace of the Nigerian entertainment presently, fast rising Afrobeat singer, Steven Chibuike Igbokwe, better known as White Lion by his teaming fans, has disclosed that despite the fact that the Nigerian entertainment industry at large is blessed with lots of talents who are making international headlines globally, the industry as it stands is in dire need of an enforceable structure garnering up to 100% to enable it bridge the revenue gap evenly among its practitioners. The Nnewi protege of Anambra State, who started recording professionally between 2012/2013, revealed that while his mentors beyond Nigeria shores includes Jay Z, Drake, Chance thaRapper, Snoop Dogg amongst others, he looks forward to recording with the big names in the industry with the likes of TuBaba, Wizkid, Wande Coal, Timaya, Duncan Mighty and Tiwa Savage. With a new single titled ‘Fine Girl’ produced by Mdhazz which is currently enjoying massive airplay across radio stations, White Lion hinted that he hopes to bring home the Grammys in five years’ time. M