“Entertainment Deserves More Government Involvement” – UK Based Artiste Daayuur

By Mutiat Alli

United Kingdom based Nigerian artiste, Dapo Aiyegbusi whose stage name is Daayuur has called for the involvement of the government in the affairs of Nigeria entertainment industry.

He said the government has over the years done of paying lips service to assisting the industry attain its full potentials than actually getting down to action.

He said government would have actually created a lot of jobs by investing and creating structure for the entertainment industry because in getting either a movie or music done, it requires different sets of skills that ranges from camera operators in the case of making movies or shooting music videos.

Also, there are spaces for producers, directors, sets designers, graphics designers, and drivers, to mention a few.

He added that government ‘s involvement will not only get a lot of young people engaged by helping them access their talents and creating jobs but also, it will be a great earning avenue for the country.

Relating his personal experience, Daayuur said relocating to United Kingdom helped him realize his potentials because the system is enabling.

Dapo, a model cum singer, a native of Ekiti state describes his kind of music as Afro-pop.

He discovered his talent in music since childhood when he was a member of the choir in an orthodox church in Lagos.

His passion for music grew as he eventually became a professional and a recording artiste.

Daayuur presently has a couple of tracks to his credit and holds sway in the northern part of the United Kingdom where he’s based. Some of his tracks are Africa Woman, Obi, She Carry.