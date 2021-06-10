Ensure security of Nigeria if you want jobs — Buhari tells Nigeria youths

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has advised Nigerian youths that if they want to work in the country, they must behave themselves and ensure the country’s security.

Buhari stated that no investor can invest in an unsecured environment, which he acknowledges is now plaguing the country.

President Buhari decried the recent outbreak of violence in the country in an interview with Arise TV on Thursday morning, blaming the Endsars demonstrators for the lack of investments and jobs.

He said, ”I told them to tell the youths if they want jobs they should behave themselves, make Nigeria secure so that people can come and invest. Nigeria is resourceful everybody knows that God has really endowed us.”

“About 200 buses bought by the former governor of Lagos were burned by restive youths,” President Buhari stated, condemning the Endsars protests, which were hijacked by hoodlums to perpetrate violence. Who would want to invest in such a situation? Nobody, it’s just a matter of basic sense.

He advised the youths that if they want to earn jobs in the country, they must be decent citizens, since a tranquil society will attract investments.

“Youths should behave themselves make Nigeria secure and they will get jobs because Nobody can invest in an unsecured environment,” he said.