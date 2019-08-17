On Sunday, August 11, award-winning Nigerian comedian Seyi Aletile Lawrence popularly known as, Seyilaw, staged his annual comedy show at the prestigious Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

Tagged, Seyilaw Fast & Funny Blacker Than Ever edition, the show had in attendance celebrities from all spheres of the entertainment industry.

Nollywood celebs present include Alex Ekubo, Ufuoma McDermott, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Thomas, Ireti Osayemi, Chioma Chukwu, Deyemi Okanlawon and much more.

Music stars and comedians present include Timi Dakolo and wife, Tony Tetuila, Paul Play Dairo, Zlatan Ibile, ex-BBNaija star Debbey Rise, Yaw Onu, Julius Agwu, Princewill, Whalemouth, to mention a few.

The highest point of the show was when the man of the moment, Seyilaw, thrilled the audience with his “one-hour performance”, where he discussed issues affecting the country and how Nigerians are being treated abroad (racism).

He did not end there but further made use of his parents to crack jokes on stage.

The show came to a close around 2 am after the talented comedian Seyilaw thanked everyone who took out time to be at his show, those that sponsored and supported him.

It was wrapped up with a breathtaking performance by Paul Play Dairo and Zlatan Ibile.