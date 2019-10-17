The ugly sound of monkey chants and the sinister sight of football fans performing Nazi salutes have been beamed around the world. Now all eyes turn to UEFA, European football’s governing body.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the racist abuse England’s black players suffered before and during the Euro 2020 qualifying match against Bulgaria in Sofia on Monday as “vile” and has told UEFA to act swiftly, to “face up to facts.”

After a night English Football Association’s chairman Greg Clarke described as “one of the most appalling I’ve seen in football,” the pressing question now is: What punishment will Bulgaria face for some of its fans’ abhorrent behavior?