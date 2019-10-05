England ran in six tries against the 14 men of Argentina to make it three bonus-point wins from three and guarantee themselves a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

With Tomas Lavanini sent off early for an illegal tackle on England captain Owen Farrell, Eddie Jones’ side cut loose and first-half tries from Jonny May, Elliot Daly and Ben Youngs established a 12-point lead.

George Ford, Luke Cowan-Dickie and the returning Jack Nowell added further tries during a more subdued second half in sweltering conditions in the Japanese capital Tokyo.

The defeat puts the Pumas – semi-finalists in two of the past three World Cups – out of the tournament at the group stage for the first time in 16 years.

But England rumble on, building on the displays against Tonga and the USA, and know victory against France in a week’s time will set up a likely quarter-final against Australia.

They were far from flawless once again yet are moving towards where head coach Jones would want them to be, three weeks into a campaign that will surely become far more challenging in the coming matches.