TCN, GenCos partner on grid stability

The Interim Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Mr. Usman Gur Mohammed, has commended the management of Power Generating Companies for deploying Free Governor Control mechanisms in their power plants which have resulted in improved grid stability and reliability.

According to him, with the deployment and effective operation of the generating units on Free Governor Control Action mode, since May 22nd by the power generating stations in compliance with the Grid Code, the system frequency has been within the operational limits of 49.50 – 50.50Hz, with the potential of drastically reducing incidences of high frequency and system collapses. This is a remarkable milestone achievement in the history of the Nigerian electricity supply industry.

A release signed by the TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Seun Olagunju, said the TCN’s MD commended the collaborative efforts and sense of patriotism displayed by the Managements of Gencos, stating that the mechanism would also mitigate the negative effects of load under-utilization.

The TCN MD reassured the general public of TCN’s management’s commitment and determination to work with other key stakeholders in the power sector towards providing more quality electricity supply to the people.