Chevron empowers journalists, says human capital critical to economy

International oil company, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), has said that its long-term interest is to add value to society, creating value for its stakeholders.

The reassurance was given in the welcome address by the company’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, at the ongoing Fourth Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (AWARES) Programme.

AWARES is a yearly training Programme for journalists sponsored by CNL and its affiliate, StarDeepwater Petroleum Limited.

Brikinn who started by congratulating the selected students for making the cut, said the reason for CNL sponsoring the Programme, was its believe in the development of human capital as the foundation of sustainable progress.

“One of our core values as a company is partnership. It is our practice to partner with relevant stakeholders everywhere we operate, in our efforts to achieve common business and development goals.

In Nigeria, we have established enduring partnerships with different stakeholders, among whom are government, Non-Governmental Organisations,(NGO),business organisations, communities and of course, the media. Through programmes such as, AWARES, we build professional capacity and lasting partnership with our media stakeholders,” he said.

He explained that the company recognises that its success, is deeply intertwined with the success of the larger society.