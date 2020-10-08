EndSARSNow: Protesters take over Police headquarters (photos)

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

Following public outcry of the recent upsurge of extrajudicial killings by men of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), protesters on Thursday stormed the Police headquarters demanding immediate disbandment of the unit.

Daily Times gathered that notable among the protesters includes, the Presidential Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), in the 2019 General elections, Omoyele Sowore, Co-Convener of Bring Back Our Girls Group, Aisha Yesufu and human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju among others.

Speaking during the protest, Human Rights Activist, Omoyele Sowore, said the unit have been consistent in killing innocent Nigerian youths for very flimsy excuses.

He however, called on the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to listen to the cries of Nigerians and take immediate steps to address the menace by not just issuing statement but take action.

“A notorious unit of the Nigeria Police Force created in 1992, has been engaging in systematic violation of human rights.

“We are asking Police to scrap them because they claim they have banned them several times but in the real sense, they have never being banned.”

He said that several Nigerian youths across the country have been killed by men of SARS for very flimsy excuses such as refusal to surrender their personal phones to be searched by men of the unit as well as refusal to give bribes.

Daily Times gathered that a Human Rights Activist, Deji Adeyanju said it’s necessary for Police IG to fully disband the unit saying the “SARS guys through their activities are giving the Police a bad name.

“Nigerians have been killed daily by SARS operatives. They are everywhere, harassing, violating peoples rights and subjecting them to all forms of degrading treatments. Nigerians cannot continue to sit and watch, we must get involve and try to salvage our country and that is the reason why we are here.” Said Deji

In response, the Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, assured the protesters that IG has shown concerned about the outcry of Nigerians, explaining that measures has already been put in place to address their concerns.

“The Inspector General of Police, have heard your voices very clearly even before this protest began and that was why certain intervention were made over the weekend. As at the time those interventions were made, we had no idea that you people were planning to come out to the street. Yet the IG acted proactively.

“He dished our certain instructions that SARS operatives and other members of the tactical teams are not allowed to be on the road. He made it clear that no Police officer will be allowed to come out on the road patrolling the streets or conducting stop and search in mufti. He made it very clear that no Police officer is allowed to unlawfully and indiscriminately check the phones, computers and other smart devices of Nigerians.

“He went on to make it very clear that not only these Policemen will be arrested but will be publicly paraded and prosecuted if found quilty and even the Commissioners of the State where those incident happened would be vicariously held responsible.” Said Mba