EndSARS: Youth Representative Withdraws From Panel — Daily Times Nigeria

Rinu Oduala, one of the leaders of the EndSARS demonstrations, removed her participation from the Lagos judicial review panel on police brutality.

Oduala was named as a youth representative on the panel set up to investigate cases of police violations of rights following last October’s mass youth protest.

In the notice of withdrawal, Oduala cited the panel’s decision to reopen the Lekki toll gate, which had been closed after the army’s brutal crackdown on protesters on 20 October.

According to Rinu Oduala “Lagos state government and the private organization that operates the toll gate were not cleared of collusion with elements allegedly deployed by the federal government during a time of peace to target Nigerian citizens on home soil.”

She also mentioned a move at a cover-up, saying that she was not going to be part of it. “I am proud to have accepted the invitation because of some of the accomplishments recorded so far by the panel.”

In the light of justice, the panel allowed victims of police intimidation and violence to have their day. To achieve any catharsis by making the government recognize its shortcomings, they had to reveal the abuse that was carried out.

Amidst this, Oduala says the accomplishments are just partial wins and not adequate. “I decided to join this battle because I wanted to recognize the government’s failures and work to revise its security institutions.”

The activist believes that the panel’s reopening of the toll gate undermines the feelings of the victims of the crackdown, a position she and other activists had publicly opposed when the panel ruled on the matter, saying their views were not taken into account.

After the decision, irate young people mobilized to challenge the reopening of the toll gate on Saturday, February 13, a campaign with the #OccupyLekkiTollGate that gained momentum on social media, while counter-protesters also carried out a campaign with the hashtag #DefendLagos.

On Thursday, the Federal Government declared that it would not allow a repeat of the protests due to the risk of hijacking them. Authorities have also warned against any demonstrations in Lagos state.