EndSARS: Updates of Buhari’s meeting with Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari earlier held a meeting on Tuesday with the National Security Council (NSC) at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting, which holds quarterly, has some ministers, security chiefs and heads of security and intelligence agencies in attendance.

President Muhammadu Buhari in the meeting assured Nigerians that his administration would do everything to prevent a repeat of the recent #EndSARS protest, Daily Times reports.

Briefing State House Correspondents on the proceedings from the meeting, the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, said President Buhari also stated that Nigerians, especially the youth, would be carried along by the administration in issues concerning maintenance of peace in the country.

READ ALSO: 2023: Why I cannot support Igbo presidency – Buba Galadima

He said the Council expressed concerns over the deplorable security situation in the northern part of the country and agreed it must be dealt with more decisively, employing proactive methods.

Among those in attendance are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Ministers of Defense Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Mahashi (Retd.); Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Retd.)

Service chiefs in attendance include the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rafa’i Abubakar; and the Director-General of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi.