EndSARS: The law will rule on looters of public, private properties — presidency

The Presidency has stated that looters of public and private properties during the #EndSARS protest will face the law for the destruction of lives and properties in the country.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, made this known on Sunday while featuring on Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics.

He said, “This country has only one president and has only one constitution. President Muhammadu Buhari is responsible for his government. The buck stops on his table.

“We are a country governed by law. There is a constitution —under section 33— that clearly defines the rights of citizens to freely protest in a peaceful way but where a peaceful protest turns into riot, violence and looting, there is a law and order duty to be performed.

READ ALSO: Membership revalidation, avenue for APC to commence democratic negotiation — Lukman

“Everyone witnessed the massive looting of public and private properties particularly in Lagos, Calabar, Plateau, Taraba and some other states, even the FCT.

“Now, the laws of the country must be allowed to decide, to rule on wrongdoing on the part of anybody.

“I am not particular about any celebrity or promoter but this country has been harmed enormously and people should be prepared to account for what they did.”

He added that some politicians who promoted the #EndSARS demonstrations including those of the Peoples Democratic Party should “publicly denounce” the attendant destruction caused by the protest.

Daily Times recalls that the Central Bank of Nigeria froze the accounts of 20 #EndSARS champions while another promoter of the movement, Modupe Odele, was prevented from travelling last week and had her passport seized by the Nigeria Immigration Service.