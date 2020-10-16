EndSARS, SWAT protests must continue – Food vendors

Food sellers and other consumable vendors in Akure, the Ondo state capital, have endorsed the #EndSARS protest to continue as they make good sales.

Daily Times gathered that the #EndSARS protest entered its third day in Akure, the state capital, as the youth blocked the main roads and paralysed both human and vehicular activities.

Food vendors and traders, who spoke to SaharaReporters, said they were making quick money from the protest.

They also explained that they decided to bring their trades to the ground of the protest since the demonstrators would need foods and cold drinks to keep their body and soul.

A food vendor, Taiwo Alo, said, “I was here yesterday, but I only brought sachet waters, and today I came with boiled rice. So, I’m making quick money from the protest.

“I am happy people are buying the food from me and as I have been able to make N3000 aside from the sales of drinks.”

Bosede Adedayo, who sells soda and bottled water, said she was happy that the protest continued, adding that she had made over N10,000 within two days.

“My prayer is that the protests should not stop because many of us are making quick money from it, and we are supporting their agitations too.

“Today, I have sold more than seven packs of cold bottled water, and I am still counting as we speak.

“At least, I have made not less than N10,000 here, and I thank God for this quick opportunity.”

Ibukun Ariola, who sells cigarette and dry gin, also expressed satisfaction with the sales he made, noting that the large crowd was a blessing for him.

“I wish to come here still if the protest continues. I have made good sales and even told my suppliers to bring in more. It is going to be a big profit for me.

“Aside from the sales I made, I am supporting the protesters and their demonstrators too. What they are demanding is the best thing, and we all have to kick against police brutality.

“We must end the activities of these police officers whose only language is extortion and attacks on innocent citizens.”

Aside from the brisk business by the food vendors and traders, some of the protestors brought in foods from their homes as observed by our correspondent.

Meanwhile, the protesters have vowed to continue with their demonstration on the streets for police reform.