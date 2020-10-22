EndSARS: Super Eagles players to boycott AFCON qualifiers

Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu has revealed that players will not represent Nigeria in next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nation double-header against Sierra Leone.

Ogu reacted to the recent shootings at Lekki toll gate as a result of the #EndSARS protest, Daily Times reports.

He wrote on Twitter, “The Politicians should ask their children to represent Nigeria in the next @NGSuperEagles @thenff upcoming games. I’m so devastated like right now.”

Some overseas-based players were afraid of returning to Nigeria for Eagles games, for fear of being killed or maimed.

“We can’t be representing a country that kills our brothers and sisters. This killings and unrest must stop or we stay away,” another player based in Belgium told The PUNCH.

Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho posted a cryptic message on Twitter with a broken heart emoji to express his dismay at the recent killings.

“God is watching. It will end in praise. We will keep speaking up,” he wrote.