EndSARS sponsors working to discredit president Buhari’s govt, says NICREL

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Reverend Steven Onwu, Executive Secretary New Inittitive For Credible Leadership (NICREL), has said that the planned second phase of #EndSARS protest across the country scheduled for December 7, 2020, is aimed at discrediting the government of President Mohammadu Buhari.

According to Reverend Onwu, the sponsors of #EndSARS protest have unleashed a wave of negative propaganda against Nigeria and have backed this up with an intensive campaign of fake news directed against the Military.

While calling on Nigerians especially the youth to reject the attempt to use them as agents of destabilization, he urged Nigerians to wake up to the reality that the government and Army exist to serve and protect the collective interest of everyone, Daily Times reports.

He said the sponsors of the #EndSARS were unpatriotic adding that they misrepresented government response to the protest and also deny the positive interventions of government and the programmes that have been implemented and being implemented to make things better for Nigerians.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS:CSOs warn against interfering with Lagos probe panel

”The damage done to the country in the course of these remains unquantifiable as we wake up each new day to learn new facts about the extent of hardship that the #EndSARS protests have visited on Nigerians.

‘’What we find tragic is that the damage is still being done. The sponsors of #EndSARS have unleashed a wave of negative propaganda against Nigeria and have backed this up with an intensive campaign of fake news directed against the Military.

”What we have been able to gather is that the campaign of fake news and negative propaganda is intended to create the basis for western countries to impose crippling sanctions on Nigeria such that the resulting hardship will force Nigerians to rise up against the government and sack it from office. The implication is that those that are behind this plot are not interested in changing the government through election, but they rather want to precipitate chaos across the country so that they will use protesters to demand for an interim government.

”These sponsors are now announcing new dates for #EndSARS protesters to go back on the streets, which makes it necessary to alert Nigerians that should they join such protest they would not be joining the efforts to reform the police but would instead be joining an anarchist movement that is fixated on power grab. They would have fallen for a professionally coordinated false flag operation that targeted the entire population with manipulative contents”, NICREL said .