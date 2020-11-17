EndSARS: Seun Kuti reveals Police threats to shut down New Afrika Shrine over protest

Popular musician, Seun Anikulapo-Kuti, has raised alarm that the police has threatened to shut down the New Afrika Shrine due to his planned mass meeting.

The singer had sent out flyers announcing a mass meeting tagged; #EndSARS Movement: Lessons and Tasks which was scheduled to hold today at the New Afrika Shrine

However, the singer shared snapshots of a letter the Nigeria Police Force, Alausa Division sent to the New Afrika Shrine dated November 16, 2020.

The letter read in part, “You are hereby warned to suspend such gathering as any infraction that may emerge from this gathering will be tag a deliberate action to sabotage the transition and restoration of the peace in Lagos State by the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police Force.”

Reacting to the development, Seun said via his Instagram page, “So yesterday the government called my eldest sister @yeniakuti and threatened to close the shrine if I hold my event there tomorrow and also sent a letter to back it up. I respect my families decision not to hold the event as it is but I will still go ahead with all the other organizations to launch THE MOVEMENT OF THE PEOPLE tomorrow and start our political resistance to the tyranny of this oppressive regime.

“Slide left and you will see the flyer. This is a meeting, just a meeting of organizations and they are basically banning the right of association. Why are they afraid of the people organising? What is democratic about this act? The last time we tried to launch the government quickly called curfew and this time they have used threat but you can’t stop the will of the people. #getthesax #liberationgeneration #wenodoagain #endoppression.”