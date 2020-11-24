EndSARS: Seme Customs intercepts contraband worth over N182.8 million

Chioma Joseph, Lagos

The Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has made 128 different seizures with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over N182.8 million during the #EndSARS unrest, Daily Times reports.

The Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Bello Jibo, who made the disclosure during a press briefing on Monday, said the seizures were made possible through synergy with security agencies and surrounding communities.

Speaking on the seizures, Mohammed said contraband items such as smuggles vehicles, foreign parboiled rice, vegetable oil, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Tramadol amongst others were intercepted.

He said: “ In the wake to the recent #EndSARS protest, the Command harnessed the existing cordial relationship with the host communities at different levels through adequate and robust engagement with the aim of sustaining peace and tranquility within the nooks and crannies of the border area.

“ The community was made to understand that NCS is a partner in progress and always ready to facilitate genuine and compliant traders for the progress and economic development of Nigeria.

“ It is pertinent to state that strategies adopted and the unwavering synergy and cooperation with the host communities and other security agencies translated into the seizures of the following items within the period of #Endsars protest.

“ A total of 396 of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each), 152 jerry cans of premium motor spirit (25litres each), six jerry cans of vegetable oil (25litres each), seven unit of smuggled vehicles were imtercepted.

“ In addition to that, the enforcement unit of the Command recorded an unprecedented progress in our anti-smuggling drive since my assumption as Area Controller in the last seven weeks. A total of 128 interceptions were made, with DPV of N 182, 887 347, realized from seizures. ”

Giving further breakdown of the seizures, the Area Controller said: “ Another 1,716 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each)

1,148 jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS 25litres each) equivalent to 28,700litres,

24 units of smuggled vehicles, 17 Jerry cans of vegetable oil (25litres), 10 Jerry cans of coconut oil (25litres each), three motorcycles

991 pieces medicament(pains relief).

“ Also 30 pieces of used tyres, eight cartons of 25 bottles each of Apetamin multivitamins syrups, 48 package (4010X10) tabs =4, 800tabs by 200mg of tramadol, 397 packages of 144 pcs rubber condom, 395 cartons of different sizes tin tomatoes, 332 pieces and 120 bottle of betadine mouth wash.

“ Others are 160 capsules (300mg), 100 sachets (150mg) of efferalgen paracetamol,

41 bottles (100ml) of paracetamol syrup

Five bottles (250ml) of mealop syrup

101 parcels of cannabis. ”

He said the seizure is an indication of a strong message to those who are not willing to embrace legitimate business.

The Comptroller said Officers and Men of the Command will continue to exercise their statutory responsibilities for the overall socioeconomic prosperity of the nation.

“ To this end, I wish to register my appreciation to the community leaders, the youths and other security agencies, especially the military for their support, patriotism and collaboration. Nigeria Customs Service will continue to facilitate and encourage compliant traders and at the same time police our borders effectively, ” he said.