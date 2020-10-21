EndSARS: Rivers declares 24-hour curfew in 3 LGAs

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Oyigbo, Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, and some parts of Port-Harcourt following violent incidents by hoodlums who hijacked the ENDSARS protest.

In a statement by the Governor’s newly appointed Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said Wike made the announcement in a state broadcast on Wednesday afternoon.

The statement said the curfew was taken after a State Security Council meeting held at the Government House, Port Harcourt in order to protect lives and property; saying the curfew extends to Mile 1, Mile 2, Emenike, Ikoku and Iloaubuchi areas of Port Harcourt LGAs, as well as Oil Mill area of Obio-Akpor, Daily Times gathered.

Governor Wike stated that while the State Government appreciates and commend the peaceful nature of the ongoing #EndSARS protests, it was becoming clear that the protest had been hijacked by hoodlums to unleash carnage.

“Earlier today (Wednesday), some hoodlums attacked and destroyed Police Stations and Court buildings in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State. Another set of hooligans were also on the rampage at the Ikokwu spare parts markets disturbing public peace and damaging property,” the statement read.

The Governor asserted that the State government cannot allow trouble-makers to take the laws into their hands and use the current situation to create a state of panic and insecurity, Daily Times gathered.

“A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Mile 1, Mile 2, Emenike, Ikokwu and Iloaubuchi areas of Port Harcourt from 6.30 p.m. today 21st October 2020.”

“A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area from 6.30 p.m. today, 21st October 2020; a 24-hour curfew has also been imposed on Oil mill area in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area” while directing security agencies to enforce the curfew accordingly.

The statement also directed council chairmen to mobilize vigilantes and work with security agencies to ensure that no hoodlum is allowed to disturb the peace or destroy lives and property in their Local Government Areas.

“We urge all citizens to remain vigilant and report all suspicious characters to the security agencies for immediate action. Let me appeal to our youths not to allow themselves to be used to roll-back the peace we are enjoying in the State under any pretext” Wike added.