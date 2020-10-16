EndSARS protesters reject MC Oluomo’s soft drinks donation

EndSARS protesters at the Lagos state house of assembly have rejected water and soft drinks donated by the chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW,) Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo.

According to the cable, the rejection was in reaction to an attack unleashed on the protesters by thugs at the state assembly on Thursday, October 16.

Daily Times recalls that MC Oluomo was alleged to be the sponsor of the attack.

But his Spokesman, Jimoh Buhari denied reports of the sponsord violent attacks against the #EndSARS protesters.

He said, “We have no hand in the attacks. People should stop accusing us wrongly. Were the thugs wearing NURTW uniforms? Is MC Oluomo holding a political office? He has no hand in the case.”