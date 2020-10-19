EndSARS protesters block Third Mainland Bridge

The Adekunle section of Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State has been blocked by youths protesting against police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria.

The protesters only allowed vehicles on emergency services to pass the third mainland bridge.

According to the Punch, the protesters had earlier marched to Panti and Adekunle Police Station in a bid to register their grievances.

One of the protesters, Dotun, said that taking the protest to Panti was deliberate.

Meanwhile, in a Edo, Daily Times earlier reported that the Edo Government imposed a 24-hour curfew across the state till further notice.

According to the Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, in a statement, the curfew takes effect from 4pm on Monday, October 19.