EndSARS: Protesters allegedly kill policeman in Lagos — Police

A policeman identified as Erinfolami Ayodeji has been reportedly killed by protesters in Lagos State.

Two other cops are in critical conditions at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Surulere, Daily Times gathered.

A senior police officer told our correspondent that the protesters sacked the Anti-Kidnapping Section of the Lagos State Police Command at Surulere.

This was after policemen from the Area C Command shot dead a protester.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the incident.

He identified the deceased as Erinfolami Ayodeji, adding that the command would release a statement soon.