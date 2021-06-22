EndSARS Protester Who Put To Bed In Prison Granted Bail

Kemisola Ogunniyi, the #EndSARS activist who gave birth in prison, has been temporarily released.

On Tuesday afternoon, she was released from Surulere Prison in Ondo East Local Government.

On Tuesday, an Ondo State High Court judge granted her N10 million bail, but she was allowed to attend her child’s naming ceremony before she had to satisfy her bail term.

According to the Daily Trust, Ogunniyi is currently on her way to Akure, the state capital, where Justice Omolara Adejumo will ratify her temporary freedom.

After the naming ceremony, she is anticipated to return to the prison.

Soldiers apprehended her following the violence that erupted in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests in October 2020.

On June 16, 2021, Ogunniyi, who was two months pregnant at the time of her arrest, gave birth to a baby boy.

Ogunniyi and three others were accused of torching the All Progressive Congress’s state secretariat (APC).

She was charged with arson, riotous assembly, stealing, and malicious damage, along with other suspects.