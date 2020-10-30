ENDSARS Protest: Mandate International UK Speaks Over Lagos Carnage

A political group in affiliation to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in UK, Mandate International, UK has said the actions of the peaceful protesters were praiseworthy and very necessary considering the way the now banned Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was brutalising Nigerians mostly youths before they were proscribed a few days ago.

Mandate International UK under the coordination of the APC stalwart, Hon. Ibrahim Yusuf said the protest was all Nigerians needed at the time but condemned the unnecessary arson and looting that preceded the protest.

Yusuf in a statement signed and made available to the press condemned the way some hoodlums and thugs turned the peaceful protest into an avenue to wreak havoc on the peace of the nation.

He condemns the insinuations that thugs were destroying properties owned by the government and individuals thinking that Tinubu owns them all.



In his word, it is condemnable to think that some hoodlums either sponsored or otherwise will take such an action against a great man like Tinubu who has built bridges and made people across the land and has never relented in doing so.

Asiwaju has done all within his power to ensure he delivers the best at all times.

“At Mandate International UK, we urge those who are planning to bring the political strongman down to have a rethink, Tinubu will not succumb, he remains the rally point for Lagos and Nigeria politics at large”.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bola Tinubu has been accused of ordering the military to shoot at the protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, but in rebuttal, Tinubu described the insinuation as a complete lie.



According to Tinubu in a press release he signed, he was surprised to be linked to such an incident. His words “let me directly address the sharp point aimed against me.

I have been falsely accused of ordering the reported deployment of soldiers against peaceful protesters that took place at Lekki on 20 October 2020.

This allegation is a complete and terrible lie. I did not order this or any assault against anybody.

I would never want such a vile thing to happen nor did I have any prior knowledge about this sad event.

It is my firm belief that no one should be harassed, injured or possibly killed for doing what they have the constitutional right to do in making their contribution to a better, more equitable society”.

Tinubu had described the allegation as slander and untrue. “The slander aimed at me is based on the untruth that I own the toll gate concession.

The hate mongers prevaricate that I ordered the Lekki assault because the protests had caused me to lose money due to the interruption of toll gate activity”.

Yusuf encouraged the social media influencers to be wary of their actions as their responses to the Lagos protest have brought wanton damages to Lagos and the nation at large.

He described the burning of public institutions including Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) and others as surprising and condemnable.

The statement urged the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to make governance people’s more friendly so as give clarity to the difference between progressives and others.

It also commiserates with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state and other affected governors of the federation.

Yusuf condemned in a strong term the killings saying no one should die for asking for good governance, “he urges the government to ensure that the killers of these victims be unraveled without delay and be immediately be brought to book.

He opined that our police officer should carry body cameras at all times whenever on duty, this will help them in an investigation and ensure justice”.

READ ALSO: EndSARS: Protesters circulated inciting contents on social media — NSA

Mandate International UK commends Gov. Sanwo-Olu over his handling of the matter since the pandemic era up till now.

He has risen to the occasion, he is dogged, has the firmness of purpose and pertinacity.

These characters have helped him and we have no doubt that he will succeed in taking the Lagos state to the next level.