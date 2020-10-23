EndSARS: Oyetola suspends curfew in Osun

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has suspended the curfew imposed on the state over the #EndSARS crisis.

This was announced in a press statement by Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, on Friday.

The curfew is being lifted 48 hours after it was imposed, Daily Times gathered.

The statement titled, ‘Governor Oyetola suspends 24-hour curfew’, read in part, “The Government of the State of Osun notes the high level of compliance with the 24-hour curfew earlier declared to forestall breakdown of law and order.

“We commend the residents and citizens of Osun for their show of understanding and cooperation in the last 48 hours of the curfew.

“We equally commend our youths for displaying a high sense of maturity in carrying out their protest.

“After reviewing the situation of the last 48 hours and following the inauguration of the State’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, the Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, hereby suspends the 24-hour curfew, effective from today, Friday, October 23, 2020, till further notice.

“The suspension is to allow members of the public to approach the Panel to make their submissions and to go about their lawful businesses.”

“the government will not hesitate to reinstate the curfew should the need arise.”