EndSARS: Northern governors endorse police reform

Northern governors have rejected the total disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, disclosed this to journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday, October 14, Daily Times gathered.

Lalong said the defunct police unit had been useful in the fight against insecurity in the region.

According to him, SARS was not made up of bad elements alone as it also included personnel doing their work diligently.

He said what was needed was the reformation of the unit to enable it to discharge its functions optimally.

Lalong, however, acknowledged that there were divisions in the country concerning the continued existence of the unit.