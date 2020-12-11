EndSARS: Northern elders disown Ango Abdullahi over statement...

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Northern elders have disowned Professor Ango Abdullahi, over his recent statement that many people from the Northern part of the country were killed in the South East during the #EndSARS protests.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday, the northern elders strongly condemned the statement and urged Nigerians to ignore it.

The Northern elders operating under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, in a statement, described Prof. Abdullahi’s statement as his personal opinion of Abdullahi and not the general position of Northern elders as he erroneously portrayed.

They described Prof. Abdullahi’s statement as false, unfortunate, insensitive, and callous and meant to instigate Nigerians against one another especially igniting ethnic killings and asked Nigerians not to fall prey to his antics.

According to the statement jointly signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Engr. Zana Goni and National Women Leader,Hajia Mario Bichi, the northern elders said Abdullahi acted alone in his statement, insisting they were not part of it.

They said the elder statesman’s unfounded killing claim at a time Nigerians had put to past the ugly civil war experiences and were building bridges and working on consolidating national reconciliation was the least unfortunate.

“We wish to condemn in the strongest possible terms the statement credited to a well-read and respected elder statesman from our region, Prof. Ango Abdullahi,to the effect that Igbo people killed many northerners in the South East during the #EndSARS protest which was hijacked by some sponsored criminal elements.

“This statement is false, unfortunate, insensitive, callous and meant to instigate Nigerians against one other. Making this unfounded claim,especially at a time Nigerians had worked past the ugly civil war experiences and are building bridges and consolidating on national reconciliation,is the least unfortunate.

“We wish to let Nigerians know that Prof. Ango Abdullahi’s statement was his personal opinion and did not represent the position of Northern Elders as he had portrayed, “the statement read.

‘’We expect that an elder statesman of his status with such level of education ought to have known the difference between criminality and ethnic agenda.

“What happened in some South East states was a pure act of criminality and not an Igbo agenda and was not peculiar to the region’’, the stated.

They queried: “How can he say Igbo people killed Northerners? Nothing can be more misleading than this.”

According to the statement, “People were killed and properties destroyed in several parts of the country including some parts of the North. It is unfair to attribute this act of some misguided deviants as a collective Igbo agenda.”

“It is an established facts that during and after the uprising, so many Igbo group rose to condemn the attacks by these criminals and even shared intelligence with security agencies which led to the arrest of so many of these misguided youths.

“We must continue to preach national unity and work together to defeat criminality in our country instead of attributing such act to a particular region,” they added.

They further called on Nigerians from the North and Southern part of the country to ignore the statement in its entirety.