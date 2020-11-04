#EndSARS: Nigerians call for arrest of Abiodun Bolarinwa after death of journalist who filmed Abule Egba protest

4th November 2020
by Goodness Nwogwugwu
#EndSARS: Nigerians call for arrest of Abiodun Bolarinwa after death of journalist who filmed Abule Egba protest

Nigerians have reacted to the untimely death of a 20-year-old journalist, Pelumi Onifade who filmed the #EndSARS protest at Abule Egba, Lagos state.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the Onifade, who works for Gboah TV, had filmed how the president of the President-General of Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF), Abiodun Bolarinwa was caught on camera shooting at protesters at Abule Egba.

Daily Times gathered that the journalist was reportedly arrested on October 24 and and got killed by the Lagos State Task Force.

One of BBC’s correspondent, Kiki Mordi expressed disappointment and called, urging the Federal government to prosecute Bolarinwa.

Meanwhile, students of the Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH) have taken protest to Abiodun’s aide.

See tweets below;

