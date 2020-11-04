EndSARS: Nigerians call for arrest of Abiodun Bolarinwa after death of journalist who filmed Abule Egba protest

Nigerians have reacted to the untimely death of a 20-year-old journalist, Pelumi Onifade who filmed the #EndSARS protest at Abule Egba, Lagos state.
In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the Onifade, who works for Gboah TV, had filmed how the president of the President-General of Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF), Abiodun Bolarinwa was caught on camera shooting at protesters at Abule Egba.
Daily Times gathered that the journalist was reportedly arrested on October 24 and and got killed by the Lagos State Task Force.
One of BBC’s correspondent, Kiki Mordi expressed disappointment and called, urging the Federal government to prosecute Bolarinwa.
Meanwhile, students of the Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH) have taken protest to Abiodun’s aide.
I just heard about a young Pelumi Onifade, killed because he dared to document.— Kiki Mordi (@kikimordi) November 3, 2020
He filmed Abiodun Bolarinwa shooting at protesters in Abule Egba. Someone tell me why this man still walks free?
What is the worth of a Nigerian life?
My heart is in pieces 💔
A politician brought shot people in Lagos. He is roaming free like headlice.— #OurFavCashOutDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@DrOlufunmilayo) November 3, 2020
No arrest. No prosecution.
Nothing at all.
The journalist who covered the event however got arrested by Lagos TaskForce and he’s dead today.
His name is Pelumi Onifade.
SAY HIS NAME. SPEAK UP FOR HIM! pic.twitter.com/Jr5RQR26ow
Just read a story about a certain Pelumi Onifade who allegedly filmed that Politician caught on camera shooting at protesters at Abule Egba. How and why was he arrested and killed by the task force??? I don’t get it! This country will never cease to make you cry.— Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) November 4, 2020
When we mention the names of those we lost in the struggle for a better Nigeria, Pelumi Onifade will be up there with the likes of Jimoh.— Kenny Blaq (@kennyblaqmcfr_) November 3, 2020
Remember their names✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/BXFDgNk7gD
