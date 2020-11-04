EndSARS: Nigerians call for arrest of Abiodun Bolarinwa after death of journalist who filmed Abule Egba protest

Nigerians have reacted to the untimely death of a 20-year-old journalist, Pelumi Onifade who filmed the #EndSARS protest at Abule Egba, Lagos state.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the Onifade, who works for Gboah TV, had filmed how the president of the President-General of Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF), Abiodun Bolarinwa was caught on camera shooting at protesters at Abule Egba.

Daily Times gathered that the journalist was reportedly arrested on October 24 and and got killed by the Lagos State Task Force.

One of BBC’s correspondent, Kiki Mordi expressed disappointment and called, urging the Federal government to prosecute Bolarinwa.

Meanwhile, students of the Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH) have taken protest to Abiodun’s aide.

See tweets below;

I just heard about a young Pelumi Onifade, killed because he dared to document.

He filmed Abiodun Bolarinwa shooting at protesters in Abule Egba. Someone tell me why this man still walks free?

What is the worth of a Nigerian life?

My heart is in pieces 💔 — Kiki Mordi (@kikimordi) November 3, 2020

A politician brought shot people in Lagos. He is roaming free like headlice.



No arrest. No prosecution.

Nothing at all.



The journalist who covered the event however got arrested by Lagos TaskForce and he’s dead today.



His name is Pelumi Onifade.

SAY HIS NAME. SPEAK UP FOR HIM! pic.twitter.com/Jr5RQR26ow — #OurFavCashOutDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@DrOlufunmilayo) November 3, 2020

Just read a story about a certain Pelumi Onifade who allegedly filmed that Politician caught on camera shooting at protesters at Abule Egba. How and why was he arrested and killed by the task force??? I don’t get it! This country will never cease to make you cry. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) November 4, 2020