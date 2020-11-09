EndSARS: MURIC warns Muslims to desist from impending protest

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has warned Muslims against participating in any new protest, Daily Times reports.

MURIC Director, Ishaq Akintola, said this in a statement on Monday, November 9, in Lagos.

“The attention of MURIC has been drawn to subterranean rumblings as precursors of demonstrations.

“We like to remind Nigerian Muslims in particular and all citizens in general that the last experience we had during #EndSARS protests was very bitter as it pushed the country to the edge of the precipice.

“ Protests are legitimate as long as they are peaceful but the last one was hijacked, there is undisputable evidence showing that funds for the protest were provided by people who lack integrity and whose sources of income lack credibility.

“These are people who have been engaging in criminal activities and their topmost wish has always been to get rid of all signs of law enforcement agents,” he said.

“The demands were expanded until they became frivolous, ridiculous and irrational.

“The ensuing destruction of property during the protest was too massive, enough to discourage another protest so soon.