EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel issues compensation of N10m each to two victims Of Police Brutality — Daily Times Nigeria

Two petitioners have been compensated by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Restitution and Inquiry set up to investigate cases of police brutality especially involving officers of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

On Friday, on the basis of the panel’s recommendation, the two petitioners, Kudirat Obayomi and Hannah Olugbodi, were awarded N10 million each as compensation.

In her recommendation, Justice Doris Okuwobi (retrd) also noted that erring officers who committed these violations be punished.

More details shortly…