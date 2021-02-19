 #EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel issues compensation of N10m each to two victims Of Police Brutality — Daily Times Nigeria

#EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel issues compensation of N10m each to two victims Of Police Brutality

19th February 2021
Add Comment
by Ogbonna Ugorji

Two petitioners have been compensated by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Restitution and Inquiry set up to investigate cases of police brutality especially involving officers of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

On Friday, on the basis of the panel’s recommendation, the two petitioners, Kudirat Obayomi and Hannah Olugbodi, were awarded N10 million each as compensation.

In her recommendation, Justice Doris Okuwobi (retrd) also noted that erring officers who committed these violations be punished.

More details shortly…

You may also like

About the author

Ogbonna Ugorji

View all posts

Leave a Comment