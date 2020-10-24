EndSARS: Lagos govt. to support businesses affected by protest

The Lagos state government has announced plans the government is putting in place to support businesses affected by the #EndSARS protest.

Making the announcement on Twitter, the deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, wrote, ” If you are a Lagos based business and your store got looted/vandalized this week, please fill this form.

”Lets do what we can to support you.”

Hamzat released a portal where the form will be filled.

The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) is the agency overseeing the process.

Daily Times reports that the affected businesses are to click on the link http://bit.ly/LASGMSMERECOVERY to access the form.