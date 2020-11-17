EndSARS: Lagos commences N1 trillion rebuilding of damaged assets

The Lagos state government has commenced the N1 trillion rebuilding of assets destroyed by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests.

The Federal Government is leading the support team for Lagos State government, supported by the National Assembly and boosted by business leaders spearheaded by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was at the inauguration of the Board of Trustees of the Rebuilding Lagos Trust Fund attended by House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and Emefiele.

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote was represented by Mansur Ahmed and Senate President Ahmed Lawan was represented by Senator Olamilekan Adeola.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was Chief host, supported by Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat and Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

Emefiele said the Bankers Council was working with CA-COVID to rehabilitate and rebuild Lagos. He said funds will be provided for rebuilding of burnt police stations and provision of damaged facilities to assist those whose businesses were damaged.

He said CA-COVID and the Bankers Council will next week come out with a blueprint on rebuilding plan.

“Bankers Council and CA-COVID will work for restocking and rebuilding of their businesses again after taking stock of damage,” the CBN boss said.

Emefiele also assured that they will take measures to complement government effort at creating jobs and enhance the security apartments. He appealed to members of the organised private sector to join in the rebuilding project.

Osinbajo said the fortunes of the nation is tied to the fortunes of Lagos in so many ways.

“This is the state that leads by far in the collection of non-oil revenues. The bulk of the VAT (Value Added Tax) is generated here; of the 114 persons who pay self-assessed taxes of over N10 million, 112 of them live and work here in Lagos. The Lagos Port, whose Marina Office was attacked, generates the most revenue and it is the busiest in the country.”

The vice president expressed regret that the noble cause of the #EndSARS protests designed to call attention to a serious malignant problem of brutality and extrajudicial killings, was subverted, leading to the exact opposite of its objectives; chaos, murder, looting and arson.

Daily Times reports that both public and private sector property, palaces, businesses and many other infrastructure, including public buses, police stations were destroyed.