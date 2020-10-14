EndSARS: Kanu reveals 3 things Nigerian youths must do to achieve results after protest

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) and Director of Radio Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has reacted to the nationwide protest by youths to end Special Anti-Robbery Squad, (SARS).

Speaking on Tuesday, October 13 in a statement made available through IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, revealed ‘three ingredients’ the youths can adopt to achieve positive results in Nigeria, Daily Times reports.

He said, “EndSARS campaign is heading in the right direction. Only three ingredients are needed now.”

He alleged that the authorities that want SARS to stay may try to bribe and lobby for it to continue, but urged the agitators and their leadership not to compromise in the agitations to end the evil wind that found its way into the Nigeria Police in the name of checking armed robbery.

The IPOB leader said: “The leadership of various groups on the ground in the agitation making it a must to resist every attempt by ruling cabal to buy them over. “They will throw money at the issue in the hope of buying people off the streets, but they must be resisted.

“Consistency is vital at this stage. Don’t allow mental fatigue to creep in. Momentum has a natural multiplier effect. With the momentum the movement becomes unstoppable.

“These three key ingredients will deliver victory. After this, things will no longer be the same in Nigeria. I salute your courage. History beckons,” Nnamdi Kanu added.