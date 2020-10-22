EndSARS: How thugs killed my brother — Sibling of late product designer

The brother of Oke Obi-Enadhuze, a graphic designer who created a blood bank app, has narrated how Oke was killed during the #EndSARS protest on Wednesday, October 20.

Daily Times gathered that Oke was killed by a stray bullet during a clash between policemen and thugs who burned down the Makinde Police Station in the Oshodi area of Lagos State.

But Daniel,Oke’s brother, in a series of tweets, said that that his brother was not killed by a stray bullet but was stabbed by the thugs that had attacked the police station.

He explained that their family lived in the police barracks beside Makinde Police Station.

The deceased’s brother said policemen had tried to ward off the hoodlums but after hours of an intense gun battle, the policemen were overwhelmed and the police station was set on fire.

Not done, the thugs stormed the police barracks, looting homes and attacking people.

Daniel said when they arrived at his home, his brother tried to protect them but he was stabbed in the neck by the thugs.

Tweeting with his handle, @DanielOE16, he stated, “I, my brother and mother lived at Makinde police barracks, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State. Today at about 11 o’clock in the morning, the police station at Makinde was attacked by thugs who wanted to destroy the station, I, my mum and brother were holed up in our house.

“The attack went on for hours before the thugs eventually breached the police and proceeded to set the station on fire, after accomplishing this, they set their sights to the barracks and began the assault, they proceeded to destroy every car in the barracks, my mum’s two cars were destroyed and set on fire and then they infiltrated our house by breaking the door.

“They then proceeded to ransack the house and carted away everything we own, my brother on trying to get them to take everything but spare us was pushed to my mom’s room and stabbed on the neck, the attacker then proceeded to attack me but missed my neck but got my chin instead.”

Daniel said after the stabbing, his brother was conveyed in a wheelbarrow to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

He added that Oke was taken to a second hospital but was also rejected.

The brother stated, “After this, my mom and I carried my brother’s body to the entrance of the station soliciting for help from the thugs still ravaging the barracks, we were finally able to put him in a wheelbarrow and took him to a hospital where he was rejected because ‘he was already dead’.

“Unfazed, we moved him to another hospital where he met the same treatment. This was where he bled his last drops of blood and died, his body has now been moved to a morgue.

“We have lost every single thing we own, as our house was completely ransacked and set on fire the only thing left is my brother’s phone and at about 8 o’clock this evening the barracks was still on fire but Okechukwu has paid with the ultimate price.

“I and my mother are homeless with nothing now but we’re safe for now, we thank everyone that has been able to reach out to us, and were able to share consoling words with us in these trying times, God bless you.”

Oke, who was a computer scientist, was also a product designer with Sterling Bank before his death.